Instagram: Self-harm images to be removed
The Head of Instagram says all graphic imagery of self harm will be removed from the social networking platform.

Adam Mosseri was speaking to the BBC in the wake of the suicide of 14-year-old Molly Russell.

  • 07 Feb 2019
