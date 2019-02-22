'Dog mode' keeps pets cool in cars

Video

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:

Microsoft says it has discovered hacking attempts against democratic institutions, think tanks and non-profit organisations across Europe

Google admits it made a mistake in not disclosing one of its home alarm products contained a microphone

Tesla rolls out “Dog mode” to its vehicles which regulates the air conditioning and displays a message to let any passers-by know that the dog’s person will be back soon

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.