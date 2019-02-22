'Dog mode' keeps pets cool in cars

Media player
Tesla's 'dog mode' keeps pets cool and other tech news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:
- Microsoft says it has discovered hacking attempts against democratic institutions, think tanks and non-profit organisations across Europe
- Google admits it made a mistake in not disclosing one of its home alarm products contained a microphone
- Tesla rolls out “Dog mode” to its vehicles which regulates the air conditioning and displays a message to let any passers-by know that the dog’s person will be back soon
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Feb 2019
