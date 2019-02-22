First Man: Making the special effects

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Man: How we made the special effects
The film First Man has been Oscar nominated in the best visual effects category.
Tristan Myles, the digital effects supervisor for First Man tells BBC Click about how the special effects were done on the film which tells the story of Nasa's mission to land men on the Moon 50 years ago.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
22 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window