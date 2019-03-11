Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The mask that could provide a spot of calm and other tech
From a light which simulates sunrise and sunset to a blackout eye mask with noise isolation speakers, The Travel Show’s Lucy Hedges tries out some of the latest gadgets to help you get through the gloomy winter months.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-47237662/the-mask-that-could-provide-a-spot-of-calm-and-other-techRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window