Exoskeleton helps people with paralysis

Video

Floriane Vintras has had partial paralysis since she was young and has been using a wheelchair for the last two years.

She is now using an exoskeleton developed by the Paris-based start-up Wandercraft to help with her rehabilitation.

Algorithms and sensors read a person's movement in the suit, meaning that once they lean in a direction, the suit will move.

As a result, it is hands-free and does not require any upper body support.

Ms Vintras started working for Wandercraft after trying out their device.

She tells BBC Click's LJ Rich how this exoskeleton can be useful.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.