Hands-on with the Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia's new smartphone fuses together shots taken simultaneously by five rear cameras, to let you accurately decide which bits of the photo should look in focus.

The BBC's Chris Fox went hands-on with the device.

  • 24 Feb 2019
