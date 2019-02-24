First look at Huawei's folding phone
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mate X: First look at Huawei's folding phone

China's Huawei has revealed a phone that folds in half.

The handset was revealed on the eve of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

Read more

  • 24 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Hands-on with the Nokia 9 PureView