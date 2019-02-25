Hands-on with HoloLens 2

Media player
HoloLens 2: Rory goes hands-on
Microsoft has a new version of its augmented reality headset, which now detects where its users are looking and tracks the movements of their hands.
The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones tried the headset out at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.
25 Feb 2019
