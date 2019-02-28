Could mixed reality transform the catwalk?

Video

A mixed reality fashion show including computer generated skulls, tigers and thunder has taken place at London Fashion Week.

The event, held at Central Saint Martins as part of their MA show, featured the work of designer Gerrit Jacob.

Magic Leap headsets connected to the Three mobile network’s 5G installation allowed the audience to view animations that appeared above the models’ heads.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.