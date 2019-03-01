Media player
‘Breathing’ robot pillow could aid sleep and other news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:
- The BBC and ITV announce plans to launch subscription based streaming service BritBox in the UK later this year
- FedEx trials an autonomous delivery robot that they say can navigate unpaved surfaces, kerbs and steps
- A “breathing”, music-playing, robotic pillow has been developed that aims to calm you and help you sleep
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
01 Mar 2019
