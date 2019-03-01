‘Breathing’ robot pillow could aid sleep

Video

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:

The BBC and ITV announce plans to launch subscription based streaming service BritBox in the UK later this year

FedEx trials an autonomous delivery robot that they say can navigate unpaved surfaces, kerbs and steps

A “breathing”, music-playing, robotic pillow has been developed that aims to calm you and help you sleep

