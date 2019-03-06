Post-apocalyptic Days Gone previewed
Why are so many games concerned with world ending events brought about by pandemic, nuclear war or zombie outbreak?

Days Gone, a third-person action survival game, is the latest title to use the collapse of society as its setting.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak has played the game and takes a trip to world’s end to find out more.

  06 Mar 2019
