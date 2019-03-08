Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autonomous bus trialled in Singapore and other tech news
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:
- Volvo unveils a full size 12m (39ft) autonomous electric bus in Singapore
- A remotely operated robotic hand which can relay touch to its wearer is developed
- A running, jumping and back-flipping bot is created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-47372218/autonomous-bus-trialled-in-singapore-and-other-tech-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window