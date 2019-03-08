Autonomous bus trialled in Singapore
Autonomous bus trialled in Singapore and other tech news

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:

  • Volvo unveils a full size 12m (39ft) autonomous electric bus in Singapore
  • A remotely operated robotic hand which can relay touch to its wearer is developed
  • A running, jumping and back-flipping bot is created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

