Music stored in a painting using DNA

The album Mezzanine by Massive Attack has been stored using genetic information for the first time, using technology developed at ETH Zurich.
Millions of copies of the album were put into spray paint using synthetic DNA. The music is then stored in any painting made using the spray can.
So could DNA be the new way we store all our data?
BBC Click finds out more.
07 Mar 2019
