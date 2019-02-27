Media player
A voice assistant to take breakfast orders
A Colorado restaurant is attempting to use a voice assistant to take breakfast orders in their drive-through.
Valyant AI's system is designed to make it easier for staff to handle many orders - but is it really better than a human?
27 Feb 2019
