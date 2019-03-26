Ready Player One: How we made the effects
Ready Player One: How we made the film's visual effects

Ready Player One tells the story of a society where people escape their daily lives to the virtual reality world of the “Oasis”.

Hidden somewhere in the Oasis is an “Easter egg” put there by its creator, which will see the finder inherit his vast fortune.

BBC Click speaks to Industrial Light and Magic who helped created the visual effects for the film.

