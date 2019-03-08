Breaking into Huawei’s 5G tech castle

Media player
Government's worries over backdoors in Huawei’s 5G tech castle
Huawei is facing allegations that its next generation 5G equipment could pose a national security risk.
There are concerns that China is using Huawei as a proxy and could spy on rival nations and scoop up useful information.
The BBC's cyber security reporter Joe Tidy explains why one potential problem with 5G technology may have more to do with castles than you’d expect.
08 Mar 2019
