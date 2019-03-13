Demon-hunting aplenty in Devil May Cry 5

Media player
Devil May Cry 5 review: Demon-hunting aplenty
Demon-hunter Dante returns in Devil May Cry 5 and this time he has company in the form of his nephew Nero and a character called V.
Set in the city of Redgrave, players have to battle demons and search for the roots of a demon tree that is allowing the hellish creatures to enter the human world.
The game is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.
13 Mar 2019
