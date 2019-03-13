Demon-hunting aplenty in Devil May Cry 5

Video

Demon-hunter Dante returns in Devil May Cry 5 and this time he has company in the form of his nephew Nero and a character called V.

Set in the city of Redgrave, players have to battle demons and search for the roots of a demon tree that is allowing the hellish creatures to enter the human world.

The game is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.

