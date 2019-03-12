Web creator discusses what went wrong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Web creator discusses what went wrong

Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the world wide web before launching the first ever website in 1991.

Thirty years later, he has voiced concerns about problems such as data breaches, hacking and misinformation, but says they could be tackled.

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Tim Berners-Lee: Net has heaps of problems