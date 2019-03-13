Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tech-filled strap makes old watches smart
A strap packed with tech that can add smartwatch functions to old watches has been designed by a team of Sony engineers.
Sony originally put its Wena watch straps on a crowd-funding site in Japan and has now decided to bring them to the UK.
Chris Fox reports.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window