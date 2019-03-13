Tech-filled strap makes old watches smart
A strap packed with tech that can add smartwatch functions to old watches has been designed by a team of Sony engineers.

Sony originally put its Wena watch straps on a crowd-funding site in Japan and has now decided to bring them to the UK.

Chris Fox reports.

  • 13 Mar 2019