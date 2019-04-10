Media player
The tech that could help clean dirty air
A new filtering system installed at London Marylebone train station is trying to tackle the problem of air pollution.
Using a nano-carbon filter the device is capable of removing over 90% of harmful gases from the environment.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
10 Apr 2019
