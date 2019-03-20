Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Google speaks to BBC about gaming ambitions
Google's head of Stadia Phil Harrison speaks to the BBC's Dave Lee about the firms new gaming platform, and whether it might mean people having to pay more for their internet in order to access it.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window