Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apple announces new services
Apple announced new services across some of their apps at a conference in Cupertino, California - including the reveal of their own creative content with stars include Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Big Bird and Oprah Winfrey.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said he wants to focus the company on selling services rather than just hardware in a major shift in strategy.
Video Journalist Cody Melissa Godwin
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window