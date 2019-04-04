Media player
Robot can feed people with disabilities
A robotic arm which can pick up food and feed a person autonomously has been developed by the University of Washington.
The Assistive Dexterous Arm (ADA) uses sensors and algorithms to identify food on a plate and works out the best way to pick it up and also feed it to the person.
Researchers hope it will assist caregivers in feeding fruit and might one day be able to feed “realistic” meals with further development.
BBC Click finds out more.
04 Apr 2019
