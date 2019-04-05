Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI tackles marijuana convictions backlog
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Google shuts down its failed social network Google+
- Nasa is warning a satellite destroyed by India is at risk of endangering the International Space Station
- Artificial intelligence will help clear a backlog of marijuana convictions in California
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-47723168/ai-tackles-marijuana-convictions-backlog-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window