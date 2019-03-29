Media player
Lyft arrives at the US stock exchange
Lyft is the first ride-sharing company to go public but Uber is expected to follow soon. What could this mean for these companies? Our North American technology reporter Dave Lee got behind the wheel to find out.
29 Mar 2019
