The robot supermarket shelf scanner and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested by police in London after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.
- The first home delivery drone service has been launched in Australia, after years of test flights.
- Supermarket giant Walmart is to deploy autonomous machines across thousands of its stores in the US.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
12 Apr 2019
