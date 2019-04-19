Robot dogs pull truck and other news
Robot dogs pull truck and other tech news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Tech giants Apple and Qualcomm agree to settle all ongoing lawsuits, putting an end to a long-running battle
  • Sony releases the first details about its next PlayStation console
  • Boston Dynamics show off their robot dogs that can pull a lorry across a car park

  • 19 Apr 2019
