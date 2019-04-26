Media player
Astrobees help astronauts in Space Station and other news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Samsung postpones the launch of its folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold
- Drone home delivery company, Wing, is certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration
- Nasa sends flying Astrobee robots to the International Space Station to help astronauts perform experiments and tasks
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
26 Apr 2019
