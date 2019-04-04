Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forza Horizon 4 wins Best British Game
Racing game Forza Horizon 4, which is made in Leamington Spa and set in the UK, has won Best British Game award at the Bafta Games ceremony in central London.
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window