Bafta Games 2019: God of War wins best game
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bafta Games 2019: God of War wins best game

Mythical adventure game God of War has won best game at the Bafta Games awards in central London.

Creative director Cory Barlog told the BBC it was "amazing" to win.

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Forza Horizon 4 wins Best British Game