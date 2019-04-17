Axiom soccer takes a shot at goal
Video

Axiom soccer indie game takes a shot at goal

Marc Cieslak reviews the game Axiom Soccer - a mashup between football and a third person shooter.

The game has been designed to appeal to the streaming community.

But will it score or be given the red card by gamers?

