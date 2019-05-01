Post-apocalyptic Days Gone reviewed

Media player
Post-apocalyptic game Days Gone reviewed
A tough biker is trying to survive in a world where society has broken down and crazed creatures run wild.
Sony PlayStation exclusive Days Gone initially looks like a greatest-hits compilation of post-apocalyptic games.
Is there room for yet another action game set after the fall of civilisation?
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak takes a trip to World’s End to find out.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
01 May 2019
