Cut-price Google Pixel gets AR maps

Pixel 3A: Google's cheaper phone gets augmented reality maps
Google has unveiled a new range of Pixel 3a smartphones that are about half the cost of earlier "premium" versions.
The launch aims to extend the appeal of the company's own Android phones to a wider audience. They currently account for less than 1% of the global smartphone market.
07 May 2019
Share
