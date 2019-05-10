Media player
A dress with 3D-printed petals and other tech news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Hackers steal $41m (£31m) worth of Bitcoin in a major crypto-currency heist
- Google unveils a new range of Pixel 3a smartphones
- Model Jourdan Dunn wears a dress at New York's Met Gala made of 37 3D-printed petals
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
10 May 2019
