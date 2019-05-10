A dress with 3D-printed petals
A dress with 3D-printed petals and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Hackers steal $41m (£31m) worth of Bitcoin in a major crypto-currency heist
  • Google unveils a new range of Pixel 3a smartphones
  • Model Jourdan Dunn wears a dress at New York's Met Gala made of 37 3D-printed petals

  • 10 May 2019
