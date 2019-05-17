Nasa plans first woman Moon mission

Video

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to protect US computer networks from "foreign adversaries"

WhatsApp has confirmed that a security flaw in the app let attackers install spy software on their targets' smartphones

Nasa has announced plans to send the first woman to the Moon by 2024 with the Artemis program

