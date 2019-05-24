Texting while crossing road may be banned
Texting while crossing road may be banned, and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some the week's best technology stories including:

  • Lawmakers in New York have proposed a bill to make crossing the street while texting illegal with transgressors having to pay fines
  • Google has barred the world's second biggest smartphone maker, Huawei, from some updates to the Android operating system
  • The US government has issued an alert warning that Chinese-made drones could pose a cyber-espionage risk to American businesses

