The raspberry picking robot
The raspberry picking robot and other tech news

Kitty Knowles looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he would be "the first to protest" if there were retaliatory Chinese sanctions against Apple
  • Social media giant Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp have been the subject of most data investigations in the Republic of Ireland since the European Union's new data protection regulation came into force a year ago
  • A raspberry harvesting robot, developed by Fieldwork Robotics, has completed initial field trials in the UK

  • 31 May 2019
