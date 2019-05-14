From misinformation to death threats

Video

Ethan Lindenberger, Tun Khin and Jessikka Aro have all had false information spread about them on social media sites, which has led to harassment and even death threats.

They spoke about their stories as they came face-to-face with tech companies in Silicon Valley to try and tackle the problem.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.