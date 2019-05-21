Playing Tetris by committee

Video

Octopad is an eight player controller linked to an old Nintendo Entertainment System. It enables games like Tetris and Super Mario Bros to be played by eight people at once rather than just a single player.

Developed by Patrick Lemieux of UC Davis, California, the Octopad single button controllers mean each player can only trigger one kind of movement in the game so it forces co-operation and conversation between players.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak went to find out more and try out an Octopad controller for himself.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.