Dodging drone can avoid mid-air crashes

Tech gives drone the ability to avoid mid-air crashes
A drone which can autonomously dodge obstacles that are flying towards it has been developed by the University of Zurich.
Drones can often avoid static objects but it becomes much more difficult when you want to avoid moving objects, PhD student Davide Falanga explains.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
30 May 2019
