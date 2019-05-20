Media player
Huawei's use of Android has been limited by Google - so what does it mean for phone users?
Huawei's use of operating system Android has been limited by Google - so what does it mean for users of the Chinese firm's phones?
BBC North America technology reporter Dave Lee says the move could have a "massive impact" on the security of the devices.
Existing phones will lose Google's security updates and technical support, while any new devices would no longer have popular apps such as YouTube and Maps.
The restrictions followed the Trump administration's decision to add Huawei to a list of firms US companies cannot trade with unless they have a licence.
20 May 2019
