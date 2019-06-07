Concept plane puts cabins in wings

Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Apple announces that iTunes will be replaced by Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV

Amazon says it will use drones to deliver packages to customers “within months”

Delft University of Technology’s (TU Delft) concept plane, which has cabins in is wings and is designed to be more fuel efficient, receives funding boost from Dutch airline KLM

