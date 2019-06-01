This week's tech news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Here's your weekly tech news round-up.

BBC Click's Kitty Knowles looks at this week's technology news, including a Pokeball to encourage sleep, and a robot that picks raspberries.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Jun 2019