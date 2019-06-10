Goggles 'give back' sight to Maisy
Goggles 'give back' sight to Maisy so she can read again

Maisy is about to be able to read for the first time in years.

She lost most of her vision six years ago due to a brain tumour. What vision she has, is limited to a tiny blurry circle in her right eye.

She joined BBC Click's Spencer Kelly at the recent Hay Festival to put some new goggles to the test in front of an audience.

