Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

A town in Florida has paid $500,000 (£394,000) to hackers after a ransomware attack.

Former UK deputy prime minister and now vice-president of Facebook, Sir Nick Clegg has said there is "absolutely no evidence" Russia influenced the Brexit result using Facebook.

Dutch company Lightyear is developing an electric car with a range of 450 miles thanks to solar panels on its bonnet, roof and boot.

