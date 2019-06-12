E3: A brief introduction to cloud gaming
Until now, big budget video games have most commonly been played by consumers who bought a physical copy of the titles or downloaded them to be run off local storage.

But the console-makers and others - including Google - are pushing an internet-based alternative that promises faster start times among other advantages.

Chris Fox reports from the E3 video games expo in Los Angeles.

