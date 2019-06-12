Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
E3: Cloud gaming - a brief explanation of what is involved
Until now, big budget video games have most commonly been played by consumers who bought a physical copy of the titles or downloaded them to be run off local storage.
But the console-makers and others - including Google - are pushing an internet-based alternative that promises faster start times among other advantages.
Chris Fox reports from the E3 video games expo in Los Angeles.
12 Jun 2019
