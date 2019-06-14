The robot that understands irony and other news

Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Images of tens of thousands of people crossing the US border with Mexico have been stolen in a major hack, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has said.

Uber has said Australia will become the first international market for its flying taxi service Uber Air.

Scientists have built a robot with a sense of irony - the idea was to make a robot that better mirrors how people talk in real life.

