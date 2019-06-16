Video

A Norwegian aluminium producer is recovering after hackers took 22,000 computers offline at 170 different sites around the world.

Norsk Hydro refused to cave in to the cyber criminal's demands for money and have spent £45m trying to restore their business to full strength.

The attack comes as evidence grows that hackers are getting paid off in secret by large organisations who want an easy way out.

Cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy reports.