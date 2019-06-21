Robot taught to 'feel' objects by sight
Robot taught to 'feel' objects by sight and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Facebook announces its new crypto-currency, Libra, but some lawmakers have expressed concerns
  • Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says international sales of the telecoms company’s handsets have fallen by 40% in the past month as a US-led backlash against the firm continues
  • MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is teaching a robot to “feel” an object by looking at it

