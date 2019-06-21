Media player
Robot taught to 'feel' objects by sight and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Facebook announces its new crypto-currency, Libra, but some lawmakers have expressed concerns
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says international sales of the telecoms company’s handsets have fallen by 40% in the past month as a US-led backlash against the firm continues
- MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is teaching a robot to “feel” an object by looking at it
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
21 Jun 2019
