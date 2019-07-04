How robo-boat tech could uncover ocean secrets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How robo-boat tech could help uncover ocean secrets
An uncrewed robotic surface vessel that can deploy and recover autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) has been developed.
The team behind the technology, GEBCO-NF, won this year’s Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE which looks for the best new technology to map the seafloor. The team say the $7m (£5.5m) prize money will help fund their future ocean projects.
More than 80% of the ocean floor is still unexplored.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window